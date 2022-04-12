Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Context Therapeutics Inc. (CNTX)

Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX) went down by -22.24% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.87. The company’s stock price has collected -25.75% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :CNTX) Right Now?

CNTX currently public float of 14.32M and currently shorts hold a 1.02% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CNTX was 397.20K shares.

CNTX’s Market Performance

CNTX stocks went down by -25.75% for the week, with a monthly jump of 8.52% and a quarterly performance of -18.39%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 15.64% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.43% for Context Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -11.57% for CNTX stocks with a simple moving average of -41.25% for the last 200 days.

CNTX Trading at -4.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.64%, as shares surge +14.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNTX fell by -25.75%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.25. In addition, Context Therapeutics Inc. saw -25.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CNTX starting from Lehr Martin A., who purchase 13,000 shares at the price of $3.22 back on Dec 16. After this action, Lehr Martin A. now owns 820,190 shares of Context Therapeutics Inc., valued at $41,850 using the latest closing price.

Lehr Martin A., the Chief Executive Officer of Context Therapeutics Inc., purchase 10,000 shares at $5.00 during a trade that took place back on Oct 22, which means that Lehr Martin A. is holding 99,583 shares at $50,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CNTX

Equity return is now at value 287.90, with -71.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 16.90.