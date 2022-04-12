Qudian Inc. (QD) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) went down by -10.32% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.85. The company’s stock price has collected -11.02% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Qudian Inc. (NYSE :QD) Right Now?

Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 3.29 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for QD is at 1.06. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Qudian Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $7.06, which is $0.35 above the current price. QD currently public float of 172.80M and currently shorts hold a 1.06% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of QD was 1.04M shares.

QD’s Market Performance

QD stocks went down by -11.02% for the week, with a monthly jump of 56.94% and a quarterly performance of 8.65%, while its annual performance rate touched -43.78%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.85% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.34% for Qudian Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.87% for QD stocks with a simple moving average of -19.86% for the last 200 days.

QD Trading at 15.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.85%, as shares surge +79.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.05% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QD fell by -11.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -56.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.15. In addition, Qudian Inc. saw 16.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for QD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+40.71 for the present operating margin

+82.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for Qudian Inc. stands at +33.93. Equity return is now at value 16.30, with 14.30 for asset returns.