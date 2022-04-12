Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Ping Identity Holding Corp. (PING)

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) went up by 8.30% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $30.25. The company’s stock price has collected 2.03% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE :PING) Right Now?

PING currently public float of 70.02M and currently shorts hold a 11.09% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PING was 1.11M shares.

PING’s Market Performance

PING stocks went up by 2.03% for the week, with a monthly jump of 53.32% and a quarterly performance of 36.66%, while its annual performance rate touched 21.89%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.76% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.85% for Ping Identity Holding Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 13.02% for PING stocks with a simple moving average of 18.96% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PING

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PING stocks, with KeyBanc Capital Markets repeating the rating for PING by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for PING in the upcoming period, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets is $34 based on the research report published on April 05th of the current year 2022.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PING reach a price target of $30, previously predicting the price at $25. The rating they have provided for PING stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 24th, 2022.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Overweight” to PING, setting the target price at $32 in the report published on October 05th of the previous year.

PING Trading at 28.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PING to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.76%, as shares surge +42.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +49.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PING rose by +2.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.35. In addition, Ping Identity Holding Corp. saw 23.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PING starting from DURAND ANDRE WONG, who sale 100,000 shares at the price of $26.04 back on Mar 25. After this action, DURAND ANDRE WONG now owns 413,490 shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp., valued at $2,603,690 using the latest closing price.

DURAND ANDRE WONG, the CEO, Director of Ping Identity Holding Corp., sale 100,000 shares at $25.37 during a trade that took place back on Nov 22, which means that DURAND ANDRE WONG is holding 413,490 shares at $2,537,240 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PING

Equity return is now at value -8.70, with -6.50 for asset returns.