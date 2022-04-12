Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (BWV)

Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:BWV) went down by -25.81% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $90.90. The company’s stock price has collected -87.22% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ :BWV) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Blue Water Vaccines Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

BWV currently public float of 4.24M and currently shorts hold a 0.24% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BWV was 507.23K shares.

BWV’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week stands at 118.43% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 48.60% for Blue Water Vaccines Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -83.47% for BWV stocks with a simple moving average of -84.59% for the last 200 days.

BWV Trading at -84.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BWV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 48.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 118.43%, as shares sank -86.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BWV fell by -87.22%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $46.02. In addition, Blue Water Vaccines Inc. saw -85.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.