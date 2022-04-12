Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG)?

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG) went up by 2.18% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.32. The company’s stock price has collected -1.20% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE :CIG) Right Now?

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 7.04 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CIG is at 0.50. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $2.78, which is -$1.15 below the current price. CIG currently public float of 1.31B and currently shorts hold a 0.95% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CIG was 5.79M shares.

CIG’s Market Performance

CIG stocks went down by -1.20% for the week, with a monthly jump of 29.13% and a quarterly performance of 51.15%, while its annual performance rate touched 73.40%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.50% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.08% for Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.79% for CIG stocks with a simple moving average of 35.81% for the last 200 days.

CIG Trading at 20.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CIG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.50%, as shares surge +30.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +33.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CIG fell by -1.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +32.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.05. In addition, Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais saw 34.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CIG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.42 for the present operating margin

+19.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais stands at +11.15. Equity return is now at value 19.40, with 7.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.21.