Is Pacira BioSciences Inc. (PCRX) a Keeper?

Pacira BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) went down by -10.29% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $82.16. The company’s stock price has collected -5.31% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/11/21 that Flexion and Adamas Surge. The Small-Cap Pharma Firms Are Being Acquired.

Is It Worth Investing in Pacira BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ :PCRX) Right Now?

Pacira BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 79.78 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for PCRX is at 0.90. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for Pacira BioSciences Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $83.83, which is $8.3 above the current price. PCRX currently public float of 44.37M and currently shorts hold a 13.07% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PCRX was 528.36K shares.

PCRX’s Market Performance

PCRX stocks went down by -5.31% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.15% and a quarterly performance of 19.61%, while its annual performance rate touched 7.30%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.57% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.54% for Pacira BioSciences Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.06% for PCRX stocks with a simple moving average of 21.36% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PCRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PCRX stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for PCRX by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for PCRX in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $83 based on the research report published on January 03rd of the current year 2022.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PCRX reach a price target of $75. The rating they have provided for PCRX stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on July 26th, 2021.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to PCRX, setting the target price at $70 in the report published on April 21st of the previous year.

PCRX Trading at 4.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PCRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.57%, as shares surge +3.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PCRX fell by -5.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $75.68. In addition, Pacira BioSciences Inc. saw 21.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PCRX starting from MOLLOY ANTHONY, who sale 22,500 shares at the price of $76.42 back on Apr 06. After this action, MOLLOY ANTHONY now owns 17,550 shares of Pacira BioSciences Inc., valued at $1,719,393 using the latest closing price.

Williams Kristen Marie, the Chief Administrative Officer of Pacira BioSciences Inc., sale 7,253 shares at $72.67 during a trade that took place back on Mar 21, which means that Williams Kristen Marie is holding 22,268 shares at $527,076 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PCRX

Equity return is now at value 6.00, with 2.80 for asset returns.