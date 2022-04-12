Is ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) a Keeper?

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) went down by -9.15% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $28.06. The company’s stock price has collected -9.92% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 04/05/21 that Acadia Stock Is Plunging Again. The FDA Rejected a Drug Application.

Is It Worth Investing in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ :ACAD) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ACAD is at 0.50. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 21 who provided ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 12 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $29.50, which is $5.8 above the current price. ACAD currently public float of 158.96M and currently shorts hold a 4.48% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ACAD was 1.47M shares.

ACAD’s Market Performance

ACAD stocks went down by -9.92% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.90% and a quarterly performance of 4.01%, while its annual performance rate touched 14.66%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.29% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.73% for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.68% for ACAD stocks with a simple moving average of 10.40% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ACAD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ACAD stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for ACAD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ACAD in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $31 based on the research report published on March 16th of the current year 2022.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ACAD reach a price target of $36. The rating they have provided for ACAD stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 09th, 2022.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to ACAD, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on January 05th of the current year.

ACAD Trading at -5.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACAD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.29%, as shares surge +6.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.83% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACAD fell by -9.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.38. In addition, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 1.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACAD starting from Kihara James, who sale 1,025 shares at the price of $27.05 back on Apr 08. After this action, Kihara James now owns 2,433 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $27,726 using the latest closing price.

KIM AUSTIN D., the EVP & General Counsel of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 782 shares at $23.80 during a trade that took place back on Feb 23, which means that KIM AUSTIN D. is holding 14,631 shares at $18,612 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACAD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-35.20 for the present operating margin

+97.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -34.67. Equity return is now at value -29.80, with -23.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.43.