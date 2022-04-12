Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Hello Group Inc. (MOMO)

Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) went down by -3.30% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.33. The company’s stock price has collected -13.64% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ :MOMO) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for MOMO is at 1.39. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for Hello Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $69.18, which is $7.55 above the current price. MOMO currently public float of 76.17M and currently shorts hold a 11.55% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MOMO was 3.05M shares.

MOMO’s Market Performance

MOMO stocks went down by -13.64% for the week, with a monthly drop of -16.24% and a quarterly performance of -38.59%, while its annual performance rate touched -62.84%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.07% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.79% for Hello Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -14.16% for MOMO stocks with a simple moving average of -48.69% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MOMO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MOMO stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for MOMO by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for MOMO in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $7 based on the research report published on March 14th of the current year 2022.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MOMO reach a price target of $13.60, previously predicting the price at $18. The rating they have provided for MOMO stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 01st, 2021.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to MOMO, setting the target price at $13 in the report published on September 20th of the previous year.

MOMO Trading at -32.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MOMO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.07%, as shares surge +16.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -36.63% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MOMO fell by -13.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -64.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.53. In addition, Hello Group Inc. saw -37.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MOMO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.57 for the present operating margin

+42.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hello Group Inc. stands at -19.99. Equity return is now at value -21.20, with -13.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.74.