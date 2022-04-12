Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE)

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE) went down by -1.38% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $139.79. The company’s stock price has collected -1.93% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/06/21 that Nasdaq Is On Track to Beat NYSE in Record Year for IPOs

Is It Worth Investing in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE :ICE) Right Now?

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 17.84 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ICE is at 0.85. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 14 analysts out of 21 who provided ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $155.13, which is $26.4 above the current price. ICE currently public float of 552.92M and currently shorts hold a 0.64% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ICE was 2.97M shares.

ICE’s Market Performance

ICE stocks went down by -1.93% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.38% and a quarterly performance of -2.59%, while its annual performance rate touched 7.90%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.10% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.86% for Intercontinental Exchange Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.44% for ICE stocks with a simple moving average of 1.10% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ICE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ICE stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for ICE by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ICE in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $160 based on the research report published on February 15th of the current year 2022.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ICE reach a price target of $158. The rating they have provided for ICE stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 16th, 2021.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Outperform” to ICE, setting the target price at $131 in the report published on June 25th of the previous year.

ICE Trading at -1.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ICE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.10%, as shares surge +1.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ICE fell by -1.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $132.76. In addition, Intercontinental Exchange Inc. saw -6.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ICE starting from Wassersug Mark, who sale 11,000 shares at the price of $126.60 back on Mar 10. After this action, Wassersug Mark now owns 27,229 shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc., valued at $1,392,600 using the latest closing price.

Goone David S, the Chief Strategic Officer of Intercontinental Exchange Inc., sale 36,570 shares at $135.02 during a trade that took place back on Mar 04, which means that Goone David S is holding 187,580 shares at $4,937,641 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ICE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+47.42 for the present operating margin

+72.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. stands at +39.99. Equity return is now at value 19.00, with 2.70 for asset returns.