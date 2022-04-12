Here’s Our Rant About Inspired Entertainment Inc. (INSE)

Inspired Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) went up by 1.07% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.81. The company’s stock price has collected -19.26% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Inspired Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ :INSE) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for INSE is at 1.41. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Inspired Entertainment Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $21.60, which is $11.69 above the current price. INSE currently public float of 16.57M and currently shorts hold a 1.42% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of INSE was 160.29K shares.

INSE’s Market Performance

INSE stocks went down by -19.26% for the week, with a monthly drop of -25.63% and a quarterly performance of -24.60%, while its annual performance rate touched 16.92%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.64% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.54% for Inspired Entertainment Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -20.26% for INSE stocks with a simple moving average of -21.75% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of INSE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INSE stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for INSE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for INSE in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $18 based on the research report published on December 15th of the previous year 2021.

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see INSE reach a price target of $18. The rating they have provided for INSE stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 23rd, 2021.

B. Riley Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to INSE, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on June 01st of the previous year.

INSE Trading at -24.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INSE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.64%, as shares sank -24.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.02% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INSE fell by -13.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.27. In addition, Inspired Entertainment Inc. saw -24.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at INSE starting from Davis Evan Wainhouse, who sale 6,217,628 shares at the price of $9.25 back on Jun 01. After this action, Davis Evan Wainhouse now owns 0 shares of Inspired Entertainment Inc., valued at $57,513,059 using the latest closing price.

Davis Evan Wainhouse, the 10% Owner of Inspired Entertainment Inc., sale 208,919 shares at $8.76 during a trade that took place back on Apr 19, which means that Davis Evan Wainhouse is holding 6,217,628 shares at $1,829,805 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for INSE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.29 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Inspired Entertainment Inc. stands at -17.57. Equity return is now at value 31.70, with -12.00 for asset returns.