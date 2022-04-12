Here’s Our Rant About Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV)

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NRGV) went down by -19.32% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.10. The company’s stock price has collected -18.79% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NYSE :NRGV) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Energy Vault Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $17.00, which is $2.22 above the current price. Today, the average trading volume of NRGV was 1.08M shares.

NRGV’s Market Performance

NRGV stocks went down by -18.79% for the week, with a monthly jump of 30.22% and a quarterly performance of 48.69%, while its annual performance rate touched 51.12%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 18.38% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.43% for Energy Vault Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.63% for NRGV stocks with a simple moving average of 39.55% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NRGV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NRGV stocks, with Guggenheim repeating the rating for NRGV by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NRGV in the upcoming period, according to Guggenheim is $22 based on the research report published on March 22nd of the current year 2022.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NRGV reach a price target of $9. The rating they have provided for NRGV stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on March 14th, 2022.

Stifel gave a rating of “Buy” to NRGV, setting the target price at $19 in the report published on March 09th of the current year.

NRGV Trading at 15.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NRGV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.38%, as shares surge +24.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +48.39% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NRGV fell by -18.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +51.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.48. In addition, Energy Vault Holdings Inc. saw 49.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NRGV

Equity return is now at value -1.20, with -1.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.45.