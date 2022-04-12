Here’s Our Rant About Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN)

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ:CENN) went down by -4.19% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.00. The company’s stock price has collected -14.49% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ :CENN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CENN is at 1.08. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Cenntro Electric Group Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Today, the average trading volume of CENN was 10.88M shares.

CENN’s Market Performance

CENN stocks went down by -14.49% for the week, with a monthly jump of 42.97% and a quarterly performance of -48.01%, while its annual performance rate touched -78.46%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.85% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 13.25% for Cenntro Electric Group Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -10.48% for CENN stocks with a simple moving average of -72.36% for the last 200 days.

CENN Trading at 9.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CENN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.85%, as shares surge +50.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.82% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CENN fell by -14.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -82.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.07. In addition, Cenntro Electric Group Limited saw -65.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CENN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.59 for the present operating margin

+31.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cenntro Electric Group Limited stands at -85.39. Equity return is now at value -117.20, with -67.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.23.