Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) went down by -9.88% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.85. The company’s stock price has collected -10.06% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE :DSX) Right Now?

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 7.37 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for DSX is at 0.95.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

DSX currently public float of 65.33M and currently shorts hold a 2.35% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DSX was 830.67K shares.

DSX’s Market Performance

DSX stocks went down by -10.06% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.51% and a quarterly performance of 13.72%, while its annual performance rate touched 66.89%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.34% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.39% for Diana Shipping Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.94% for DSX stocks with a simple moving average of 3.89% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DSX

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DSX reach a price target of $9.50. The rating they have provided for DSX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 13th, 2021.

DSX Trading at -1.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DSX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.34%, as shares sank -1.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.97% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DSX fell by -10.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.95. In addition, Diana Shipping Inc. saw 17.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for DSX

Equity return is now at value 12.60, with 6.00 for asset returns.