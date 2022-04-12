Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB)?

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) went down by -6.40% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.70. The company’s stock price has collected -8.05% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 01/27/22 that Deutsche Bank Surprises With Profitable Quarter. The Stock Is Up.

Is It Worth Investing in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE :DB) Right Now?

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 11.79 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for DB is at 1.30.

The average price from analysts is $14.81, which is -$0.56 below the current price. DB currently public float of 1.94B and currently shorts hold a 0.63% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DB was 6.94M shares.

DB’s Market Performance

DB stocks went down by -8.05% for the week, with a monthly jump of 16.98% and a quarterly performance of -13.62%, while its annual performance rate touched -2.36%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.75% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.77% for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.59% for DB stocks with a simple moving average of -6.76% for the last 200 days.

DB Trading at -9.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.75%, as shares surge +7.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.12% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DB fell by -8.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.61. In addition, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft saw -4.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DB

Equity return is now at value 3.10, with 0.20 for asset returns.