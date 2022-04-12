Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF)?

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) went down by -2.20% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.36. The company’s stock price has collected -17.29% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ :BITF) Right Now?

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 57.59 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Bitfarms Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $7.95. BITF currently public float of 169.23M and currently shorts hold a 6.28% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BITF was 6.46M shares.

BITF’s Market Performance

BITF stocks went down by -17.29% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.31% and a quarterly performance of -27.84%, while its annual performance rate touched -37.24%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.50% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.54% for Bitfarms Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -15.40% for BITF stocks with a simple moving average of -36.90% for the last 200 days.

BITF Trading at -15.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BITF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.50%, as shares sank -2.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.16% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BITF fell by -17.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.67. In addition, Bitfarms Ltd. saw -38.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BITF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+40.05 for the present operating margin

+65.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bitfarms Ltd. stands at +13.06.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.84.