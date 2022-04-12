D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

D.R. Horton Inc. (NYSE:DHI) went up by 1.89% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $110.45. The company’s stock price has collected -5.86% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/02/22 that D.R. Horton Boosts Sales Forecast Amid ‘Robust’ Housing Market

Is It Worth Investing in D.R. Horton Inc. (NYSE :DHI) Right Now?

D.R. Horton Inc. (NYSE:DHI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 5.79 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for DHI is at 1.66. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 14 analysts out of 22 who provided ratings for D.R. Horton Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $113.28, which is $45.22 above the current price. DHI currently public float of 312.85M and currently shorts hold a 2.55% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DHI was 4.00M shares.

DHI’s Market Performance

DHI stocks went down by -5.86% for the week, with a monthly drop of -10.86% and a quarterly performance of -24.60%, while its annual performance rate touched -22.51%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.07% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.98% for D.R. Horton Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.54% for DHI stocks with a simple moving average of -20.84% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DHI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DHI stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for DHI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for DHI in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $89 based on the research report published on April 05th of the current year 2022.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DHI reach a price target of $135. The rating they have provided for DHI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 20th, 2022.

DHI Trading at -12.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DHI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.07%, as shares sank -6.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.13% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DHI fell by -5.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $77.79. In addition, D.R. Horton Inc. saw -33.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DHI starting from Allen Barbara K, who sale 1,122 shares at the price of $82.63 back on Mar 21. After this action, Allen Barbara K now owns 5,650 shares of D.R. Horton Inc., valued at $92,713 using the latest closing price.

Allen Barbara K, the Director of D.R. Horton Inc., sale 423 shares at $85.46 during a trade that took place back on Feb 28, which means that Allen Barbara K is holding 5,650 shares at $36,150 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DHI

Equity return is now at value 31.60, with 19.70 for asset returns.