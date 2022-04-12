Coupang Inc. (CPNG) Upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Coupang Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) went down by -3.09% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $47.65. The company’s stock price has collected -8.98% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/25/21 that Pinterest, Bakkt, Tesla, Facebook: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Is It Worth Investing in Coupang Inc. (NYSE :CPNG) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Coupang Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $28.40, which is $11.16 above the current price. CPNG currently public float of 1.54B and currently shorts hold a 3.15% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CPNG was 12.15M shares.

CPNG’s Market Performance

CPNG stocks went down by -8.98% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.03% and a quarterly performance of -28.52%, while its annual performance rate touched -63.40%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.99% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.37% for Coupang Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.77% for CPNG stocks with a simple moving average of -38.52% for the last 200 days.

CPNG Trading at -16.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CPNG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.99%, as shares surge +6.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.88% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CPNG fell by -8.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -53.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.35. In addition, Coupang Inc. saw -41.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CPNG starting from Pham Thuan, who sale 119,990 shares at the price of $18.98 back on Apr 04. After this action, Pham Thuan now owns 2,678,978 shares of Coupang Inc., valued at $2,277,410 using the latest closing price.

GREENOAKS CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC, the Director of Coupang Inc., purchase 200,000 shares at $18.85 during a trade that took place back on Mar 17, which means that GREENOAKS CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC is holding 102,917,834 shares at $3,770,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CPNG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-6.51 for the present operating margin

+16.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for Coupang Inc. stands at -8.38. Equity return is now at value -57.00, with -17.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.19.