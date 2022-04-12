Buy or Sell BlackBerry Limited (BB) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) went down by -0.59% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $20.17. The company’s stock price has collected -4.25% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/21/22 that BlackBerry’s Valuation Makes It More Attractive. The Stock Gets an Upgrade.

Is It Worth Investing in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE :BB) Right Now?

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 1690.00 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for BB is at 1.39. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for BlackBerry Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $8.71, which is $1.53 above the current price. BB currently public float of 568.53M and currently shorts hold a 5.98% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BB was 8.54M shares.

BB’s Market Performance

BB stocks went down by -4.25% for the week, with a monthly jump of 8.33% and a quarterly performance of -23.53%, while its annual performance rate touched -25.71%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.97% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.91% for BlackBerry Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.53% for BB stocks with a simple moving average of -27.68% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BB stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for BB by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for BB in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $7 based on the research report published on March 21st of the current year 2022.

Canaccord Genuity, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BB reach a price target of $10. The rating they have provided for BB stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on August 18th, 2021.

BB Trading at -3.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.97%, as shares surge +13.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.21% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BB fell by -4.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -44.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.12. In addition, BlackBerry Limited saw -27.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BB starting from Dickman Marjorie, who sale 16,194 shares at the price of $6.90 back on Apr 02. After this action, Dickman Marjorie now owns 68,519 shares of BlackBerry Limited, valued at $111,739 using the latest closing price.

Rai Steve, the Chief Financial Officer of BlackBerry Limited, sale 1,147 shares at $6.90 during a trade that took place back on Apr 01, which means that Rai Steve is holding 24,503 shares at $7,914 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BB

Equity return is now at value 0.80, with 0.50 for asset returns.