Burlington Stores Inc. (BURL) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Burlington Stores Inc. (NYSE:BURL) went up by 6.58% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $357.34. The company’s stock price has collected 10.22% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/03/22 that Best Buy, Kroger, Snowflake, Tesla, Big Lots: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Is It Worth Investing in Burlington Stores Inc. (NYSE :BURL) Right Now?

Burlington Stores Inc. (NYSE:BURL) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 34.47 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for BURL is at 0.89. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 16 analysts out of 24 who provided ratings for Burlington Stores Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 4 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $254.86, which is $53.83 above the current price. BURL currently public float of 65.90M and currently shorts hold a 3.58% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BURL was 943.64K shares.

BURL’s Market Performance

BURL stocks went up by 10.22% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.09% and a quarterly performance of -16.19%, while its annual performance rate touched -36.37%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.85% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.08% for Burlington Stores Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.70% for BURL stocks with a simple moving average of -23.97% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BURL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BURL stocks, with Bernstein repeating the rating for BURL by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for BURL in the upcoming period, according to Bernstein is $230 based on the research report published on March 15th of the current year 2022.

Telsey Advisory Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BURL reach a price target of $280, previously predicting the price at $300. The rating they have provided for BURL stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on March 04th, 2022.

Berenberg gave a rating of “Buy” to BURL, setting the target price at $315 in the report published on February 22nd of the current year.

BURL Trading at -0.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BURL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.85%, as shares surge +6.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.10% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BURL rose by +10.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -36.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $191.05. In addition, Burlington Stores Inc. saw -28.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BURL starting from Metheny Mike, who sale 20,137 shares at the price of $305.30 back on Jun 03. After this action, Metheny Mike now owns 2,349 shares of Burlington Stores Inc., valued at $6,147,891 using the latest closing price.

Hodgson Dennis, the EVP CIO of Burlington Stores Inc., sale 7,712 shares at $307.99 during a trade that took place back on Jun 02, which means that Hodgson Dennis is holding 1,918 shares at $2,375,246 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BURL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.35 for the present operating margin

+38.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for Burlington Stores Inc. stands at +4.39. Equity return is now at value 60.70, with 5.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.31.