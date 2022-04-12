BioCardia Inc. (BCDA) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

BioCardia Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) went up by 5.35% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.10. The company’s stock price has collected -0.92% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in BioCardia Inc. (NASDAQ :BCDA) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for BCDA is at 1.32.

BCDA currently public float of 11.52M and currently shorts hold a 4.60% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BCDA was 1.38M shares.

BCDA’s Market Performance

BCDA stocks went down by -0.92% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.87% and a quarterly performance of 22.86%, while its annual performance rate touched -48.81%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.77% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.47% for BioCardia Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.09% for BCDA stocks with a simple moving average of -12.12% for the last 200 days.

BCDA Trading at 7.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BCDA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.77%, as shares surge +33.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +40.54% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BCDA rose by +23.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.13. In addition, BioCardia Inc. saw 10.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BCDA starting from Altman Peter, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $2.20 back on Nov 18. After this action, Altman Peter now owns 237,909 shares of BioCardia Inc., valued at $11,000 using the latest closing price.

Altman Peter, the President and CEO of BioCardia Inc., purchase 3,500 shares at $2.94 during a trade that took place back on Aug 17, which means that Altman Peter is holding 232,909 shares at $10,290 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BCDA

Equity return is now at value -87.00, with -65.90 for asset returns.