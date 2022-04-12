BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BBAI) went up by 6.39% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.12. The company’s stock price has collected 40.96% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (NYSE :BBAI) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $10.00, which is -$2.32 below the current price. BBAI currently public float of 12.72M and currently shorts hold a 7.12% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BBAI was 738.21K shares.

BBAI’s Market Performance

BBAI stocks went up by 40.96% for the week, with a monthly jump of 30.23% and a quarterly performance of 145.91%, while its annual performance rate touched 27.01%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 29.80% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 15.99% for BigBear.ai Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 49.08% for BBAI stocks with a simple moving average of 45.05% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BBAI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BBAI stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for BBAI by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for BBAI in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $10 based on the research report published on March 28th of the current year 2022.

BBAI Trading at 78.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BBAI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 29.80%, as shares surge +45.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +143.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BBAI rose by +40.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.46. In addition, BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. saw 117.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BBAI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-53.90 for the present operating margin

+23.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. stands at -84.87. Equity return is now at value -42.50, with -33.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.94.