A Lesson to Learn: Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. (LIXT)

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT) went up by 228.18% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.12. The company’s stock price has collected -9.84% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :LIXT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for LIXT is at -1.34. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

LIXT currently public float of 5.82M and currently shorts hold a 0.27% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LIXT was 76.38K shares.

LIXT’s Market Performance

LIXT stocks went down by -9.84% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.51% and a quarterly performance of -56.00%, while its annual performance rate touched -62.07%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.85% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.12% for Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 192.90% for LIXT stocks with a simple moving average of 87.50% for the last 200 days.

LIXT Trading at 151.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LIXT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.85%, as shares surge +313.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +134.54% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LIXT rose by +288.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +47.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4050. In addition, Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. saw -7.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LIXT

Equity return is now at value -236.50, with -101.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 16.32.