Why Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPEN) went down by -1.49% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $25.33. The company’s stock price has collected -14.15% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/01/22 that Opendoor Got Flipped by Zillow’s Wake

Is It Worth Investing in Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ :OPEN) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Opendoor Technologies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $15.75, which is $9.39 above the current price. OPEN currently public float of 514.60M and currently shorts hold a 14.29% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OPEN was 16.81M shares.

OPEN’s Market Performance

OPEN stocks went down by -14.15% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.75% and a quarterly performance of -35.92%, while its annual performance rate touched -62.49%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.69% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.82% for Opendoor Technologies Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -12.51% for OPEN stocks with a simple moving average of -51.71% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OPEN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OPEN stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for OPEN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for OPEN in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $15 based on the research report published on March 02nd of the current year 2022.

Keefe Bruyette, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OPEN reach a price target of $13. The rating they have provided for OPEN stocks is “Mkt Perform” according to the report published on February 14th, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Underperform” to OPEN, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on January 19th of the current year.

OPEN Trading at -18.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OPEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.69%, as shares surge +6.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.35% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OPEN fell by -14.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -57.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.34. In addition, Opendoor Technologies Inc. saw -50.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OPEN starting from WHEELER CARRIE, who sale 79,912 shares at the price of $7.40 back on Mar 16. After this action, WHEELER CARRIE now owns 4,367,117 shares of Opendoor Technologies Inc., valued at $591,740 using the latest closing price.

Wu Eric Chung-Wei, the CEO of Opendoor Technologies Inc., sale 63,164 shares at $11.01 during a trade that took place back on Feb 16, which means that Wu Eric Chung-Wei is holding 31,335,369 shares at $695,474 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OPEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7.03 for the present operating margin

+9.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for Opendoor Technologies Inc. stands at -8.25. Equity return is now at value -28.10, with -9.90 for asset returns.