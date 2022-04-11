Why Ford Motor Company (F)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) went up by 0.60% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $25.87. The company’s stock price has collected -9.61% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 04/08/22 that The Auto Industry’s Problems Are Getting Bigger. That’s Bad News for Ford Stock

Is It Worth Investing in Ford Motor Company (NYSE :F) Right Now?

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 3.39 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for F is at 1.12.

F currently public float of 3.94B and currently shorts hold a 2.50% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of F was 95.78M shares.

F’s Market Performance

F stocks went down by -9.61% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.84% and a quarterly performance of -38.42%, while its annual performance rate touched 21.57%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.03% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.69% for Ford Motor Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.65% for F stocks with a simple moving average of -11.00% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of F

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for F stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for F by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for F in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $17 based on the research report published on April 07th of the current year 2022.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see F reach a price target of $25, previously predicting the price at $20. The rating they have provided for F stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on January 20th, 2022.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Sector Perform” to F, setting the target price at $26 in the report published on January 14th of the current year.

F Trading at -13.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought F to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.03%, as shares sank -6.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.02% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, F fell by -9.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.42. In addition, Ford Motor Company saw -27.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at F starting from FORD WILLIAM CLAY JR, who purchase 267,697 shares at the price of $16.81 back on Mar 24. After this action, FORD WILLIAM CLAY JR now owns 4,221,936 shares of Ford Motor Company, valued at $4,499,987 using the latest closing price.

FARLEY JR JAMES D, the President and CEO of Ford Motor Company, sale 185,343 shares at $17.85 during a trade that took place back on Mar 03, which means that FARLEY JR JAMES D is holding 1,269,656 shares at $3,308,929 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for F

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.69 for the present operating margin

+18.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ford Motor Company stands at +13.16. Equity return is now at value 46.70, with 7.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.20.