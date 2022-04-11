We Analyzed the Future Direction of Frontline Ltd. (FRO), Here is What We Found

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) went up by 12.37% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.43. The company’s stock price has collected 6.86% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/07/22 that Frontline, Euronav Merge to Create Tanker Giant in $4.2 Billion Stock Deal

Is It Worth Investing in Frontline Ltd. (NYSE :FRO) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for FRO is at 0.13.

FRO currently public float of 114.12M and currently shorts hold a 4.89% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FRO was 2.63M shares.

FRO’s Market Performance

FRO stocks went up by 6.86% for the week, with a monthly jump of 12.63% and a quarterly performance of 31.15%, while its annual performance rate touched 44.90%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.15% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.32% for Frontline Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 13.24% for FRO stocks with a simple moving average of 22.69% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FRO

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FRO reach a price target of $8. The rating they have provided for FRO stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 29th, 2021.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Hold” to FRO, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on February 22nd of the previous year.

FRO Trading at 18.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FRO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.15%, as shares surge +18.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +48.86% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FRO rose by +6.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.74. In addition, Frontline Ltd. saw 38.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for FRO

Equity return is now at value -0.70, with -0.30 for asset returns.