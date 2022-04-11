We Analyzed the Future Direction of Cardinal Health Inc. (CAH), Here is What We Found

Cardinal Health Inc. (NYSE:CAH) went up by 4.24% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $62.11. The company’s stock price has collected 7.47% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/25/22 that Johnson & Johnson, Drug Distributors Agree to Opioid Settlement With States

Is It Worth Investing in Cardinal Health Inc. (NYSE :CAH) Right Now?

Cardinal Health Inc. (NYSE:CAH) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 32.39 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CAH is at 0.91. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 16 who provided ratings for Cardinal Health Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 11 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $56.31, which is -$5.59 below the current price. CAH currently public float of 275.86M and currently shorts hold a 2.18% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CAH was 2.91M shares.

CAH’s Market Performance

CAH stocks went up by 7.47% for the week, with a monthly jump of 16.42% and a quarterly performance of 14.12%, while its annual performance rate touched 1.71%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.77% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.50% for Cardinal Health Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.33% for CAH stocks with a simple moving average of 17.85% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CAH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CAH stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for CAH by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CAH in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $58 based on the research report published on April 01st of the current year 2022.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CAH reach a price target of $51, previously predicting the price at $62. The rating they have provided for CAH stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on August 06th, 2021.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Underperform” to CAH, setting the target price at $56 in the report published on August 05th of the previous year.

CAH Trading at 13.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CAH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.77%, as shares surge +17.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CAH rose by +7.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $57.08. In addition, Cardinal Health Inc. saw 20.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CAH starting from Snow Ola M, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $49.17 back on Nov 18. After this action, Snow Ola M now owns 36,969 shares of Cardinal Health Inc., valued at $491,700 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CAH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.12 for the present operating margin

+3.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cardinal Health Inc. stands at +0.38. The total capital return value is set at 20.74, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.44. Equity return is now at value 37.20, with 1.30 for asset returns.

Based on Cardinal Health Inc. (CAH), the company’s capital structure generated 374.93 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 78.94. Total debt to assets is 15.11, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 320.44. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 67.47.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.12, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 18.69 and the total asset turnover is 3.81. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.12.