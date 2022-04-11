United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL) Just Got Our Attention

United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) went down by -1.04% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $60.58. The company’s stock price has collected -8.34% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/24/22 that Airline CEOs Ask Biden to Drop Mask Requirement for Planes and Airports

Is It Worth Investing in United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :UAL) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for UAL is at 1.40. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 24 who provided ratings for United Airlines Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $54.45, which is $12.32 above the current price. UAL currently public float of 323.48M and currently shorts hold a 6.25% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of UAL was 14.95M shares.

UAL’s Market Performance

UAL stocks went down by -8.34% for the week, with a monthly jump of 19.20% and a quarterly performance of -11.31%, while its annual performance rate touched -25.28%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.15% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.91% for United Airlines Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.91% for UAL stocks with a simple moving average of -8.37% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UAL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UAL stocks, with Exane BNP Paribas repeating the rating for UAL by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for UAL in the upcoming period, according to Exane BNP Paribas is $38 based on the research report published on March 18th of the current year 2022.

Susquehanna gave a rating of “Positive” to UAL, setting the target price at $60 in the report published on January 13th of the current year.

UAL Trading at -2.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UAL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.15%, as shares surge +20.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.52% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UAL fell by -8.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $42.70. In addition, United Airlines Holdings Inc. saw -4.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UAL starting from Roitman Jonathan, who sale 3,760 shares at the price of $43.94 back on Sep 14. After this action, Roitman Jonathan now owns 0 shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc., valued at $165,218 using the latest closing price.

Hart Brett J, the President of United Airlines Holdings Inc., sale 77,777 shares at $45.14 during a trade that took place back on Sep 10, which means that Hart Brett J is holding 35,076 shares at $3,510,776 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UAL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-17.82 for the present operating margin

-15.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for United Airlines Holdings Inc. stands at -7.97. Equity return is now at value -38.20, with -2.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.19.