The Kroger Co. (KR) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) went up by 2.99% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $62.58. The company’s stock price has collected 7.29% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/29/22 that Carl Icahn Targets Kroger Over Pork, CEO Pay

Is It Worth Investing in The Kroger Co. (NYSE :KR) Right Now?

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 28.26 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for KR is at 0.46. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 24 who provided ratings for The Kroger Co. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 11 rated it as “hold,” and 5 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $54.71, which is -$8.55 below the current price. KR currently public float of 715.05M and currently shorts hold a 3.59% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KR was 7.99M shares.

KR’s Market Performance

KR stocks went up by 7.29% for the week, with a monthly jump of 8.02% and a quarterly performance of 28.16%, while its annual performance rate touched 62.42%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.00% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.75% for The Kroger Co.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.70% for KR stocks with a simple moving average of 37.94% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KR stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for KR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for KR in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $75 based on the research report published on April 08th of the current year 2022.

Telsey Advisory Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KR reach a price target of $60, previously predicting the price at $54. The rating they have provided for KR stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on March 04th, 2022.

Telsey Advisory Group gave a rating of “Outperform” to KR, setting the target price at $54 in the report published on March 01st of the current year.

KR Trading at 20.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.00%, as shares surge +10.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +35.84% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KR rose by +7.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +57.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $57.03. In addition, The Kroger Co. saw 36.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KR starting from COSSET YAEL, who sale 34,812 shares at the price of $59.50 back on Apr 07. After this action, COSSET YAEL now owns 140,477 shares of The Kroger Co., valued at $2,071,244 using the latest closing price.

Aitken Stuart, the Senior Vice President of The Kroger Co., sale 44,593 shares at $59.62 during a trade that took place back on Apr 07, which means that Aitken Stuart is holding 162,207 shares at $2,658,456 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.71 for the present operating margin

+19.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Kroger Co. stands at +1.19. Equity return is now at value 17.50, with 3.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.75.