The Chart for System1 Inc. (SST) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

System1 Inc. (NYSE:SST) went down by -13.17% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $37.10. The company’s stock price has collected 50.97% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in System1 Inc. (NYSE :SST) Right Now?

System1 Inc. (NYSE:SST) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 71.19 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for System1 Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $26.00, which is -$2.78 below the current price. SST currently public float of 51.51M and currently shorts hold a 5.47% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SST was 1.66M shares.

SST’s Market Performance

SST stocks went up by 50.97% for the week, with a monthly jump of 35.51% and a quarterly performance of 133.73%, while its annual performance rate touched 128.68%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 42.84% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 17.24% for System1 Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 42.27% for SST stocks with a simple moving average of 113.67% for the last 200 days.

SST Trading at 66.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 42.84%, as shares surge +36.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +146.35% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SST rose by +50.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +135.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.67. In addition, System1 Inc. saw 133.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SST

Equity return is now at value 4.60, with 4.10 for asset returns.