Statera Biopharma Inc. (STAB): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Statera Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:STAB) went up by 4.80% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.17. The company’s stock price has collected -0.60% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Statera Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ :STAB) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for STAB is at 1.30.

STAB currently public float of 17.69M and currently shorts hold a 1.21% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of STAB was 1.72M shares.

STAB’s Market Performance

STAB stocks went down by -0.60% for the week, with a monthly drop of -56.55% and a quarterly performance of -84.69%, while its annual performance rate touched -95.14%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.62% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.59% for Statera Biopharma Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -34.24% for STAB stocks with a simple moving average of -89.29% for the last 200 days.

STAB Trading at -61.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STAB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.62%, as shares sank -62.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -78.98% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STAB fell by -0.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -94.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4045. In addition, Statera Biopharma Inc. saw -87.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for STAB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2057.00 for the present operating margin

+67.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for Statera Biopharma Inc. stands at -2346.46. Equity return is now at value -113.10, with -78.10 for asset returns.