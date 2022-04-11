Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK)

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) went up by 4.08% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $32.00. The company’s stock price has collected -6.79% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/17/22 that Palantir, DoorDash, Nvidia, Hasbro: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Is It Worth Investing in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ :SBLK) Right Now?

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 4.25 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SBLK is at 0.88. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Star Bulk Carriers Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $34.69, which is $7.31 above the current price. SBLK currently public float of 92.97M and currently shorts hold a 2.30% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SBLK was 2.81M shares.

SBLK’s Market Performance

SBLK stocks went down by -6.79% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.41% and a quarterly performance of 25.39%, while its annual performance rate touched 91.73%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.07% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.32% for Star Bulk Carriers Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.69% for SBLK stocks with a simple moving average of 23.88% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SBLK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SBLK stocks, with Pareto repeating the rating for SBLK by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for SBLK in the upcoming period, according to Pareto is $30 based on the research report published on February 23rd of the current year 2022.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SBLK reach a price target of $35. The rating they have provided for SBLK stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 13th, 2021.

SBLK Trading at 1.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SBLK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.07%, as shares sank -6.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +31.75% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SBLK fell by -6.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.69. In addition, Star Bulk Carriers Corp. saw 24.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SBLK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+51.49 for the present operating margin

+55.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Star Bulk Carriers Corp. stands at +47.68. Equity return is now at value 36.80, with 19.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.35.