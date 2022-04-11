Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | PEDEVCO Corp. (PED)

PEDEVCO Corp. (AMEX:PED) went down by -10.16% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.44. The company’s stock price has collected -7.91% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in PEDEVCO Corp. (AMEX :PED) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for PED is at 0.91. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for PEDEVCO Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $2.28, which is $1.12 above the current price. PED currently public float of 27.50M and currently shorts hold a 0.91% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PED was 1.31M shares.

PED’s Market Performance

PED stocks went down by -7.91% for the week, with a monthly drop of -26.01% and a quarterly performance of 10.34%, while its annual performance rate touched -5.19%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.12% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.81% for PEDEVCO Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -17.06% for PED stocks with a simple moving average of -12.83% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PED

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PED stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for PED by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PED in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $0.80 based on the research report published on April 06th of the previous year 2015.

PED Trading at -16.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PED to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.12%, as shares sank -12.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.84% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PED fell by -13.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3780. In addition, PEDEVCO Corp. saw 20.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PED starting from Clark Moore, who sale 45,000 shares at the price of $1.15 back on Jan 19. After this action, Clark Moore now owns 300,000 shares of PEDEVCO Corp., valued at $51,880 using the latest closing price.

Schick John Douglas, the President of PEDEVCO Corp., sale 33,333 shares at $1.15 during a trade that took place back on Jan 19, which means that Schick John Douglas is holding 325,400 shares at $38,426 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PED

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-23.15 for the present operating margin

+16.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for PEDEVCO Corp. stands at -8.19. Equity return is now at value -1.50, with -1.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.41.