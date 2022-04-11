Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (LBRT)

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) went up by 4.49% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.78. The company’s stock price has collected 2.53% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 09/22/20 that Fracking Has Been Left for Dead. One Company Is Still Betting Big On It.

Is It Worth Investing in Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE :LBRT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for LBRT is at 2.61. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 17 who provided ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $14.93, which is -$0.9 below the current price. LBRT currently public float of 127.87M and currently shorts hold a 5.80% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LBRT was 1.87M shares.

LBRT’s Market Performance

LBRT stocks went up by 2.53% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.89% and a quarterly performance of 30.50%, while its annual performance rate touched 44.70%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.51% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.17% for Liberty Oilfield Services Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.17% for LBRT stocks with a simple moving average of 32.16% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LBRT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LBRT stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for LBRT by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for LBRT in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $15 based on the research report published on March 31st of the current year 2022.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Overweight” to LBRT, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on January 05th of the current year.

LBRT Trading at 18.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LBRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.51%, as shares surge +3.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.87% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LBRT rose by +2.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.66. In addition, Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. saw 63.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LBRT starting from SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED/NV, who sale 7,224,173 shares at the price of $11.60 back on Feb 28. After this action, SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED/NV now owns 49,601,961 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc., valued at $83,800,407 using the latest closing price.

Wright Christopher A, the Chairman of the Board & CEO of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc., sale 15,600 shares at $12.21 during a trade that took place back on Feb 04, which means that Wright Christopher A is holding 3,439,000 shares at $190,476 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LBRT

Equity return is now at value -14.90, with -9.10 for asset returns.