Perimeter Solutions SA (PRM) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Perimeter Solutions SA (NYSE:PRM) went up by 4.42% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.14. The company’s stock price has collected -7.50% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Perimeter Solutions SA (NYSE :PRM) Right Now?

Perimeter Solutions SA (NYSE:PRM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 25.40 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Perimeter Solutions SA declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

PRM currently public float of 93.34M and currently shorts hold a 0.46% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PRM was 339.18K shares.

PRM’s Market Performance

PRM stocks went down by -7.50% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.48% and a quarterly performance of -19.51%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.57% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.03% for Perimeter Solutions SA. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.77% for PRM stocks with a simple moving average of -11.47% for the last 200 days.

PRM Trading at -8.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.57%, as shares sank -2.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PRM fell by -7.50%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.64. In addition, Perimeter Solutions SA saw -20.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PRM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-164.75 for the present operating margin

+32.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for Perimeter Solutions SA stands at -182.10.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.73.