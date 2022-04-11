Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) went down by -6.90% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.80. The company’s stock price has collected -9.66% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/04/22 that Costco, Smith & Wesson, Splunk, Gap, Broadcom: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ :RIDE) Right Now?

RIDE currently public float of 158.21M and currently shorts hold a 23.90% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RIDE was 7.15M shares.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

RIDE’s Market Performance

RIDE stocks went down by -9.66% for the week, with a monthly jump of 23.93% and a quarterly performance of -11.85%, while its annual performance rate touched -72.96%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.09% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.67% for Lordstown Motors Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.26% for RIDE stocks with a simple moving average of -42.29% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RIDE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RIDE stocks, with R. F. Lafferty repeating the rating for RIDE by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for RIDE in the upcoming period, according to R. F. Lafferty is $7 based on the research report published on November 12th of the previous year 2021.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Underweight” to RIDE, setting the target price at $2 in the report published on October 05th of the previous year.

RIDE Trading at 0.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RIDE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.09%, as shares surge +34.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.41% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RIDE fell by -9.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -73.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.00. In addition, Lordstown Motors Corp. saw -15.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RIDE starting from NINIVAGGI DANIEL A, who purchase 15,400 shares at the price of $2.43 back on Mar 03. After this action, NINIVAGGI DANIEL A now owns 20,000 shares of Lordstown Motors Corp., valued at $37,350 using the latest closing price.

NINIVAGGI DANIEL A, the CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of Lordstown Motors Corp., purchase 4,600 shares at $2.44 during a trade that took place back on Mar 02, which means that NINIVAGGI DANIEL A is holding 4,600 shares at $11,240 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RIDE

Equity return is now at value -69.10, with -59.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.97.