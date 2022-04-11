Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ETON)

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) went down by -5.42% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.90. The company’s stock price has collected -1.62% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ :ETON) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ETON is at 1.37.

ETON currently public float of 20.25M and currently shorts hold a 3.47% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ETON was 118.67K shares.

ETON’s Market Performance

ETON stocks went down by -1.62% for the week, with a monthly jump of 10.39% and a quarterly performance of -0.47%, while its annual performance rate touched -42.57%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.79% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.04% for Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.73% for ETON stocks with a simple moving average of -13.87% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ETON

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ETON stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for ETON by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ETON in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $10 based on the research report published on October 14th of the previous year 2021.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ETON reach a price target of $15, previously predicting the price at $20. The rating they have provided for ETON stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 04th, 2021.

B. Riley FBR gave a rating of “Buy” to ETON, setting the target price at $13.50 in the report published on September 20th of the previous year.

ETON Trading at 1.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ETON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.79%, as shares surge +5.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.19% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ETON fell by -7.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.23. In addition, Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -0.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ETON starting from Opaleye Management Inc., who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $4.67 back on Nov 17. After this action, Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 2,375,000 shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $116,712 using the latest closing price.

Opaleye Management Inc., the 10% Owner of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 12,438 shares at $4.86 during a trade that took place back on Nov 16, which means that Opaleye Management Inc. is holding 85,000 shares at $60,472 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ETON

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-6.85 for the present operating margin

+87.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -8.95. Equity return is now at value -10.30, with -6.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.18.