Iveda Solutions Inc. (IVDA) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Iveda Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:IVDA) went up by 33.94% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $19.52. The company’s stock price has collected -42.18% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Iveda Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ :IVDA) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for IVDA is at -4.27. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Iveda Solutions Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

IVDA currently public float of 52.78M and currently shorts hold a 0.00% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of IVDA was 203.59K shares.

IVDA’s Market Performance

IVDA stocks went down by -42.18% for the week, with a monthly drop of -77.48% and a quarterly performance of -87.02%, while its annual performance rate touched -70.38%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 23.68% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 17.21% for Iveda Solutions Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -58.43% for IVDA stocks with a simple moving average of -68.24% for the last 200 days.

IVDA Trading at -70.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IVDA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 23.68%, as shares sank -71.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -78.51% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IVDA fell by -8.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.90. In addition, Iveda Solutions Inc. saw -87.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for IVDA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-142.10 for the present operating margin

+43.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for Iveda Solutions Inc. stands at -156.35.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.78.