Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Takung Art Co. Ltd. (TKAT)?

Takung Art Co. Ltd. (AMEX:TKAT) went up by 14.33% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $41.33. The company’s stock price has collected 7.42% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Takung Art Co. Ltd. (AMEX :TKAT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for TKAT is at 3.11.

TKAT currently public float of 8.74M and currently shorts hold a 5.76% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TKAT was 3.01M shares.

TKAT’s Market Performance

TKAT stocks went up by 7.42% for the week, with a monthly jump of 93.56% and a quarterly performance of 16.02%, while its annual performance rate touched -85.20%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 31.69% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 25.61% for Takung Art Co. Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 52.73% for TKAT stocks with a simple moving average of -32.27% for the last 200 days.

TKAT Trading at 55.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TKAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 25.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 31.69%, as shares surge +117.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +55.16% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TKAT rose by +7.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -76.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.67. In addition, Takung Art Co. Ltd. saw -3.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TKAT starting from XIAO JIANGPING, who sale 8,000 shares at the price of $19.08 back on Jun 03. After this action, XIAO JIANGPING now owns 0 shares of Takung Art Co. Ltd., valued at $152,625 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TKAT

Equity return is now at value -105.50, with -22.60 for asset returns.