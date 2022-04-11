Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Farmmi Inc. (FAMI)?

Farmmi Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) went up by 0.36% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.14. The company’s stock price has collected -7.78% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 09/30/21 that Virgin Galactic, Camber Energy, Bed Bath & Beyond, Jefferies: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in Farmmi Inc. (NASDAQ :FAMI) Right Now?

Farmmi Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 1.94 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for FAMI is at -0.18.

Today, the average trading volume of FAMI was 30.10M shares.

FAMI’s Market Performance

FAMI stocks went down by -7.78% for the week, with a monthly drop of -10.42% and a quarterly performance of -46.08%, while its annual performance rate touched -86.78%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.95% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.88% for Farmmi Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -10.28% for FAMI stocks with a simple moving average of -52.41% for the last 200 days.

FAMI Trading at -20.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FAMI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.95%, as shares sank -3.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -33.19% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FAMI fell by -7.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -71.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1530. In addition, Farmmi Inc. saw -38.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for FAMI

Equity return is now at value 3.80, with 3.30 for asset returns.