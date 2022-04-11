Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for NIO Inc. (NIO)

NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) went down by -1.77% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $55.13. The company’s stock price has collected -8.80% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/25/22 that NIO’s Delivery Guidance Came Up Short. Here’s What Wall Street Is Saying.

Is It Worth Investing in NIO Inc. (NYSE :NIO) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for NIO is at 2.43. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 24 analysts out of 29 who provided ratings for NIO Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $245.79, which is $21.13 above the current price. NIO currently public float of 1.26B and currently shorts hold a 6.41% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NIO was 71.66M shares.

NIO’s Market Performance

NIO stocks went down by -8.80% for the week, with a monthly jump of 12.55% and a quarterly performance of -31.74%, while its annual performance rate touched -46.15%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.36% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.79% for NIO Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.46% for NIO stocks with a simple moving average of -41.13% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NIO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NIO stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for NIO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NIO in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $32 based on the research report published on April 04th of the current year 2022.

China Renaissance, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NIO reach a price target of $32.40. The rating they have provided for NIO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 24th, 2022.

NIO Trading at -7.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NIO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.36%, as shares surge +24.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.26% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NIO fell by -8.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -56.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.49. In addition, NIO Inc. saw -36.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NIO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-12.86 for the present operating margin

+18.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for NIO Inc. stands at -29.43. The total capital return value is set at -9.32, while invested capital returns managed to touch -26.23. Equity return is now at value -31.40, with -13.10 for asset returns.

Based on NIO Inc. (NIO), the company’s capital structure generated 57.91 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.67. Total debt to assets is 24.25, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 34.73. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 22.00.

The receivables turnover for the company is 10.45 and the total asset turnover is 0.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.18.