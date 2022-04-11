Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Alset EHome International Inc. (AEI)

Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) went down by -11.92% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.40. The company’s stock price has collected 48.44% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ :AEI) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Alset EHome International Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

AEI currently public float of 26.99M and currently shorts hold a 8.75% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AEI was 8.11M shares.

AEI’s Market Performance

AEI stocks went up by 48.44% for the week, with a monthly jump of 114.36% and a quarterly performance of 55.17%, while its annual performance rate touched -93.10%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 24.14% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 16.77% for Alset EHome International Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 40.53% for AEI stocks with a simple moving average of -56.92% for the last 200 days.

AEI Trading at 79.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AEI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 24.14%, as shares surge +72.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +113.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AEI rose by +48.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -87.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5447. In addition, Alset EHome International Inc. saw 33.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AEI starting from Chan Heng Fai Ambrose, who purchase 4,377,792 shares at the price of $0.75 back on Apr 07. After this action, Chan Heng Fai Ambrose now owns 37,231,633 shares of Alset EHome International Inc., valued at $3,281,016 using the latest closing price.

Chan Heng Fai Ambrose, the Chief Executive Officer of Alset EHome International Inc., purchase 302,125 shares at $0.62 during a trade that took place back on Apr 06, which means that Chan Heng Fai Ambrose is holding 32,853,841 shares at $186,623 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AEI

Equity return is now at value -96.60, with -69.40 for asset returns.