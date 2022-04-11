Here’s Our Rant About Antero Resources Corporation (AR)

Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) went up by 5.14% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $32.62. The company’s stock price has collected 6.66% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE :AR) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AR is at 4.11.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

AR currently public float of 274.96M and currently shorts hold a 9.31% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AR was 8.86M shares.

AR’s Market Performance

AR stocks went up by 6.66% for the week, with a monthly jump of 24.68% and a quarterly performance of 79.72%, while its annual performance rate touched 267.81%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.53% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.81% for Antero Resources Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 15.32% for AR stocks with a simple moving average of 75.87% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AR stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for AR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AR in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $24 based on the research report published on January 21st of the current year 2022.

BMO Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AR reach a price target of $28, previously predicting the price at $27. The rating they have provided for AR stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on January 10th, 2022.

The Benchmark Company gave a rating of “Buy” to AR, setting the target price at $32 in the report published on October 26th of the previous year.

AR Trading at 34.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.59% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.53%, as shares surge +24.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +78.85% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AR rose by +6.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +125.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.06. In addition, Antero Resources Corporation saw 89.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AR starting from CLARK ROBERT J, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $30.00 back on Mar 25. After this action, CLARK ROBERT J now owns 83,107 shares of Antero Resources Corporation, valued at $300,000 using the latest closing price.

CLARK ROBERT J, the Director of Antero Resources Corporation, sale 10,000 shares at $25.00 during a trade that took place back on Mar 04, which means that CLARK ROBERT J is holding 93,107 shares at $250,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+31.31 for the present operating margin

+33.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for Antero Resources Corporation stands at -2.85. Equity return is now at value -3.40, with -1.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.33.