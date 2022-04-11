Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) Downgrade Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) went up by 3.55% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $63.26. The company’s stock price has collected 3.35% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 04/06/22 that Oil Companies Deny They’re Gas ‘Gouging.’ Lawmakers Suggest Price Setting.

Is It Worth Investing in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE :DVN) Right Now?

Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 14.91 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for DVN is at 2.78. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 18 analysts out of 31 who provided ratings for Devon Energy Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 5 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $68.17, which is $7.04 above the current price. DVN currently public float of 628.62M and currently shorts hold a 2.87% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DVN was 13.66M shares.

DVN’s Market Performance

DVN stocks went up by 3.35% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.97% and a quarterly performance of 27.57%, while its annual performance rate touched 200.98%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.27% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.28% for Devon Energy Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.78% for DVN stocks with a simple moving average of 53.47% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DVN

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DVN reach a price target of $52, previously predicting the price at $46. The rating they have provided for DVN stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 21st, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to DVN, setting the target price at $57 in the report published on January 10th of the current year.

DVN Trading at 10.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DVN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.27%, as shares surge +6.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.55% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DVN rose by +3.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +109.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $59.15. In addition, Devon Energy Corporation saw 41.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DVN starting from CAMERON DENNIS C, who sale 4,143 shares at the price of $61.45 back on Apr 04. After this action, CAMERON DENNIS C now owns 284,806 shares of Devon Energy Corporation, valued at $254,587 using the latest closing price.

Ritenour Jeffrey L, the EVP & CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER of Devon Energy Corporation, sale 55,000 shares at $58.35 during a trade that took place back on Mar 11, which means that Ritenour Jeffrey L is holding 286,017 shares at $3,209,250 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DVN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+35.04 for the present operating margin

+37.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for Devon Energy Corporation stands at +20.24. Equity return is now at value 31.90, with 13.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.38.