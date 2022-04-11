Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Nokia Oyj (NOK)?

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) went down by -1.29% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.40. The company’s stock price has collected -3.24% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/28/21 that Nokia Earnings Smashed Expectations Despite Supply Chain Issues. The Stock Is Rising.

Is It Worth Investing in Nokia Oyj (NYSE :NOK) Right Now?

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 17.32 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for NOK is at 0.80. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 17 analysts out of 29 who provided ratings for Nokia Oyj declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 11 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $6.89, which is $1.66 above the current price. NOK currently public float of 5.38B and currently shorts hold a 0.64% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NOK was 29.04M shares.

NOK’s Market Performance

NOK stocks went down by -3.24% for the week, with a monthly jump of 10.72% and a quarterly performance of -11.97%, while its annual performance rate touched 31.94%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.52% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.79% for Nokia Oyj. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.45% for NOK stocks with a simple moving average of -5.97% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NOK

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NOK reach a price target of $6.50. The rating they have provided for NOK stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on March 14th, 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to NOK, setting the target price at $7.50 in the report published on December 20th of the previous year.

NOK Trading at -0.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NOK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.52%, as shares surge +11.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NOK fell by -3.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.37. In addition, Nokia Oyj saw -13.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NOK

Equity return is now at value 10.50, with 4.30 for asset returns.