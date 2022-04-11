Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL)?

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) went down by -2.12% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $26.04. The company’s stock price has collected -9.05% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/03/22 that Thousands of Weekend Flights Canceled or Delayed Due to Severe Florida Weather

Is It Worth Investing in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ :AAL) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AAL is at 1.60.

AAL currently public float of 642.13M and currently shorts hold a 16.68% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AAL was 44.87M shares.

AAL’s Market Performance

AAL stocks went down by -9.05% for the week, with a monthly jump of 16.83% and a quarterly performance of -13.95%, while its annual performance rate touched -27.59%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.48% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.19% for American Airlines Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.43% for AAL stocks with a simple moving average of -12.12% for the last 200 days.

AAL Trading at -0.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AAL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.48%, as shares surge +18.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.13% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AAL fell by -9.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.96. In addition, American Airlines Group Inc. saw -7.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AAL

Equity return is now at value 26.20, with -2.90 for asset returns.