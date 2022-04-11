Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD)?

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) went down by -2.62% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $164.46. The company’s stock price has collected -6.65% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 04/09/22 that Nvidia, AMD, and Intel Price Targets Are Cut. This Analyst Sees Semiconductor Demand Slowing.

Is It Worth Investing in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ :AMD) Right Now?

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 39.24 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AMD is at 1.81. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 19 analysts out of 38 who provided ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 5 rated the stock as “overweight,” 13 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

AMD currently public float of 1.19B and currently shorts hold a 2.33% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AMD was 105.54M shares.

AMD’s Market Performance

AMD stocks went down by -6.65% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.13% and a quarterly performance of -23.48%, while its annual performance rate touched 28.53%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.73% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.50% for Advanced Micro Devices Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -10.07% for AMD stocks with a simple moving average of -14.12% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMD stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for AMD by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for AMD in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $115 based on the research report published on March 31st of the current year 2022.

Bernstein, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AMD reach a price target of $150. The rating they have provided for AMD stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on February 22nd, 2022.

Daiwa Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to AMD, setting the target price at $150 in the report published on February 09th of the current year.

AMD Trading at -11.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.73%, as shares sank -3.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.56% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMD fell by -6.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $112.14. In addition, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. saw -29.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMD starting from CALDWELL JOHN EDWARD, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $109.28 back on Apr 01. After this action, CALDWELL JOHN EDWARD now owns 4,672 shares of Advanced Micro Devices Inc., valued at $1,092,800 using the latest closing price.

Papermaster Mark D, the Chief Technology Officer & EVP of Advanced Micro Devices Inc., sale 20,180 shares at $125.00 during a trade that took place back on Mar 30, which means that Papermaster Mark D is holding 1,294,632 shares at $2,522,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.38 for the present operating margin

+48.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. stands at +19.24. Equity return is now at value 44.90, with 28.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.02.