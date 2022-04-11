Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) Just Got Our Attention

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) went up by 4.59% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.78. The company’s stock price has collected 3.66% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE :CVE) Right Now?

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 82.44 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CVE is at 2.77.

CVE currently public float of 1.35B and currently shorts hold a 1.09% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CVE was 13.56M shares.

CVE’s Market Performance

CVE stocks went up by 3.66% for the week, with a monthly jump of 10.03% and a quarterly performance of 28.08%, while its annual performance rate touched 131.36%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.57% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.86% for Cenovus Energy Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.44% for CVE stocks with a simple moving average of 47.18% for the last 200 days.

CVE Trading at 11.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CVE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.57%, as shares surge +8.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.19% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CVE rose by +3.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +79.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.27. In addition, Cenovus Energy Inc. saw 43.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CVE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.55 for the present operating margin

+12.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cenovus Energy Inc. stands at +1.27. Equity return is now at value 2.40, with 1.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.64.