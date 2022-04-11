Can Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) Remain Competitive?

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) went up by 2.16% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.55. The company’s stock price has collected 10.76% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/31/21 that Teva Found Liable for Fueling Opioid Addiction in New York

Is It Worth Investing in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE :TEVA) Right Now?

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 27.73 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TEVA is at 1.20. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 18 who provided ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 15 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $10.42, which is $0.34 above the current price. TEVA currently public float of 1.09B and currently shorts hold a 2.00% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TEVA was 8.94M shares.

TEVA’s Market Performance

TEVA stocks went up by 10.76% for the week, with a monthly jump of 34.72% and a quarterly performance of 17.51%, while its annual performance rate touched -4.94%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.94% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.39% for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 20.66% for TEVA stocks with a simple moving average of 15.89% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TEVA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TEVA stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for TEVA by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for TEVA in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $13 based on the research report published on April 05th of the current year 2022.

Bernstein, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TEVA reach a price target of $11. The rating they have provided for TEVA stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on March 25th, 2022.

TEVA Trading at 24.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TEVA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.94%, as shares surge +39.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.37% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TEVA rose by +10.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.77. In addition, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited saw 29.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TEVA starting from Dethlefs Sven, who sale 6,993 shares at the price of $7.37 back on Mar 07. After this action, Dethlefs Sven now owns 165,381 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, valued at $51,515 using the latest closing price.

Daniell Richard, the Exec. VP, European Commercial of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, sale 22,576 shares at $7.37 during a trade that took place back on Mar 07, which means that Daniell Richard is holding 43,182 shares at $166,311 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TEVA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.36 for the present operating margin

+47.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited stands at +2.63. The total capital return value is set at 8.67, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.30. Equity return is now at value 4.10, with 0.90 for asset returns.

Based on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA), the company’s capital structure generated 229.31 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 69.63. Total debt to assets is 49.44, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 214.37. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 65.10.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.01, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.74. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.55 and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.14.