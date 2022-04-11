Buy or Sell Surgalign Holdings Inc. (SRGA) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Surgalign Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) went up by 4.46% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.19. The company’s stock price has collected -7.30% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Surgalign Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :SRGA) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SRGA is at 2.13.

SRGA currently public float of 118.54M and currently shorts hold a 2.30% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SRGA was 3.69M shares.

SRGA’s Market Performance

SRGA stocks went down by -7.30% for the week, with a monthly drop of -18.35% and a quarterly performance of -66.02%, while its annual performance rate touched -85.92%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.88% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.62% for Surgalign Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -15.21% for SRGA stocks with a simple moving average of -68.95% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SRGA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SRGA stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for SRGA by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for SRGA in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $1.50 based on the research report published on September 28th of the previous year 2021.

BTIG Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SRGA reach a price target of $4. The rating they have provided for SRGA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 03rd, 2021.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Overweight” to SRGA, setting the target price at $4 in the report published on February 02nd of the previous year.

SRGA Trading at -31.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SRGA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.88%, as shares sank -15.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -58.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SRGA fell by -7.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -79.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3181. In addition, Surgalign Holdings Inc. saw -62.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SRGA starting from Durall William Scott, who purchase 217,391 shares at the price of $0.46 back on Feb 15. After this action, Durall William Scott now owns 878,778 shares of Surgalign Holdings Inc., valued at $99,956 using the latest closing price.

Rich Terry M., the President and CEO of Surgalign Holdings Inc., purchase 434,784 shares at $0.46 during a trade that took place back on Feb 15, which means that Rich Terry M. is holding 3,225,429 shares at $199,914 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SRGA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-63.67 for the present operating margin

+67.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for Surgalign Holdings Inc. stands at -89.51. Equity return is now at value -219.10, with -56.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.96.