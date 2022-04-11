Borr Drilling Limited (BORR): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR) went up by 12.89% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.86. The company’s stock price has collected 8.15% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE :BORR) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Borr Drilling Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $3.00. BORR currently public float of 77.89M and currently shorts hold a 4.86% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BORR was 1.20M shares.

BORR’s Market Performance

BORR stocks went up by 8.15% for the week, with a monthly jump of 32.73% and a quarterly performance of 84.03%, while its annual performance rate touched 135.16%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.14% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.62% for Borr Drilling Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 26.70% for BORR stocks with a simple moving average of 109.73% for the last 200 days.

BORR Trading at 54.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BORR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.14%, as shares surge +35.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +113.66% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BORR rose by +8.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +153.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.51. In addition, Borr Drilling Limited saw 112.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BORR

The net margin for Borr Drilling Limited stands at -78.68.